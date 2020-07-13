LAZAR SR., Edward D., age 91, of Woodhaven, July 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Anne Kathleen Lazar. Loving father of Ann (Peter) Darzniek and Edward (Nancy Konarske) David Lazar Jr. Dearest grandfather of Allison Darznieck and Sabrina Rippetoe. He is also survived by his sister Theresa Kurlapski. Edward was a member of the American Barbara Association. He is preceded in death by his first wife Mary Lazar. Service is Thursday, 2 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Thursday, 1-2 p.m. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Research.



