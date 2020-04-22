|
|
Edward H. Burgess, age 75, of Flat Rock, April 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marlene Burgess. Survived by his stepson Jim (Dawn) Howard and his 3 children Emily, Tyler and Dylan. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Mildred Burgess. Arrangements made at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. His cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home. www.mimemorial.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020