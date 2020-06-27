Nagorski, Edward J. June 26, 2020. Age 77 of Southgate. Beloved husband of Mary. Loving father of Phillip (Krystal), Kathleen (Richard) and Elizabeth (Aaron). Dearest grandfather of Alexis, Brittany, Blake, Matthew, Andrea, Jake, Luke, Ava, Aidan, Jackson, Brianna and Abigail. Private Family Services were held. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes - Nixon Chapel. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 27 to Jul. 1, 2020.