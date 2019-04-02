Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
(734) 671-5400
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:30 PM - 8:30 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
View Map
Vigil
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Timothy Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Timothy Catholic Church
Raczkowski, Edward Joseph, age 92 of Ann Arbor, formerly of Trenton, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 peacefully in his sleep. Born on December 3, 1926 to Joseph and Marcella (Dereniewski) Raczkowski in Plymouth, PA. After graduating from Camptown High School, he followed his brothers to Detroit. Ed married Nancy Jarosz on October 3, 1953 in Lincoln Park, MI. He worked for Detroit Sulfate, Scott Paper Co, Port Huron Paper Co, Pent Air and Kimberly Clark Paper Co in Del Ray, MI for over 30 years. He was an Army Veteran and served in Korea from Oct 51 to April 53. During his retirement, he volunteered countless hours in and around the Trenton community as well as with St. Timothy Church as President of Ushers and was a Eucharistic Minister. He was past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, and served the Knights as Financial Secretary, Hall Manager, Tootsie Roll Drive and Bingo; was a member of Irish/American Club; helped Rotary and Jaycees. Once he moved, he was still active at his residence, helping with tours, Resident Council President and VP. He enjoyed the various activities and talking with friends after dinner. Ed will be missed by his loving wife Nancy, his daughter Stasia Pitcher (Kevin) of Ypsilanti, MI, and his three grandsons, Shane, Luke and Mark. Also survived by his brother-in-law Walter Pretko of Michigan. Ed was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Marcella Raczkowski, brothers Stanley Raczkowski (Ann), Frank Raczkowski (Eva), Walter Raczkowski (Betty), and sisters Josephine Piscotty (Zigmund), Helen Parys (Joe) and Anne Pretko. Visitation, Friday, 2:30-8:30 pm, with Vigil being prayed, 7:00 pm at the Trenton Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd. In state, Saturday, 9:30 am until funeral Mass, 10 am at St. Timothy Catholic Church. Entombment Michigan Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Ed's life be made to ALS Cure.net or Special Olympics. Visit his tribute at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 3, 2019
