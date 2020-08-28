1/1
Edward L. Angellotti
Age 90. Passed away from a long illness on August 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary. Loving father of Vickie (Harvey) Hohauser, Suzanne Angellotti, Marjorie Angellotti and Rita (Frank) Javorski. Step- father of Jennifer (Kevin) Wagler and Anthony (Michelle) Wills. Dear grandfather of Leslie Pearlman and Loryn (Dan) Collins. Great grandfather of Addilyse Collins. Step-grandfather of Amanda Wills, Claire, Logan and Trevor Wagler. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his son Edward F. ( Kathy) Angellotti, his brothers Angelo (Jane) Malvesto, Harold Angellotti and Flavio Angellotti. Edward was a graduate of Lincoln Park High School and graduated from the University of Michigan in 1951. At the request of the family, cremation will take place. Memorial contributions may be directed to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice, 2150 Kingsbrooke Drive, Jackson MI 49202 or to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Michigan, 1471 E. 12 Mile Road, Madison Heights MI 48071. Cremation arrangements by Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park, Allen Park (313-382-1150). Please sign online guestbook at

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
7210 Park Avenue
Allen Park, MI 48101
313-382-1150
