Edward Phillip Bianco, 77, of Thompsonville, formerly of Detroit, passed away on May 16, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was born January 4, 1943, in Detroit, son of Romolo “Pete” and Lois (Harbrucker) Bianco. Edward met and married the love of his life, the former Bonnie Castle, in 1965. To support his family, he started and ran a very successful business for over 50 years. He is survived by: his wife of 55 years, Bonnie Bianco; his children, Cheryl (Russ) Eberhart and Chris (Kimberley) Bianco; his grandchildren, James (Elizabeth), Gabrielle, Hannah, Jessica, and Jenna; his great-grandchildren, Presley and Louie; his sister, Marilyn Bianco; his nephew, Nick; his niece, Cindy; and many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the Benzie County Animal Shelter or Homeward Bound Animal Shelter in Manistee. A memorial service will take place at a future date. The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 18 to May 20, 2020.
