Edward Phillip Bianco
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Phillip Bianco, 77, of Thompsonville, formerly of Detroit, passed away on May 16, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was born January 4, 1943, in Detroit, son of Romolo “Pete” and Lois (Harbrucker) Bianco. Edward met and married the love of his life, the former Bonnie Castle, in 1965. To support his family, he started and ran a very successful business for over 50 years. He is survived by: his wife of 55 years, Bonnie Bianco; his children, Cheryl (Russ) Eberhart and Chris (Kimberley) Bianco; his grandchildren, James (Elizabeth), Gabrielle, Hannah, Jessica, and Jenna; his great-grandchildren, Presley and Louie; his sister, Marilyn Bianco; his nephew, Nick; his niece, Cindy; and many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the Benzie County Animal Shelter or Homeward Bound Animal Shelter in Manistee. A memorial service will take place at a future date. The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 18 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BENNETT~BARZ FUNERAL HOME - Beulah
1417 US 31 (Beulah Highway)
Beulah, MI 49617
(231) 882-5502
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 18, 2020
A truly nice person. Always willing to help. Rest In Peace my friend.
Joe DHerin
Friend
May 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Our deepest sympathy to Bonnie and the rest of your family. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers!
Dennis & Mary Ann Sterba
Neighbor
May 18, 2020
My heart is heavy and my soul saddened. What a special child of God. He certainly will be missed by friends and family! My love and compassion goes out to his family and especially to his dear wife Bonnie. We have the family in our prayers. Our loss is heavens gain. May the Lord each of you through this time.
Bill Collier
Friend
May 18, 2020
Thank you for all the memories you will always be remebered. Rest in peace my dear friend. I will keep Bonnies flowers happy❤
Mara Turner
Friend
May 18, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Eddie. He was a wonderful guy and will truly be missed. Sending thoughts and prayers to the Bianco Family.
Susie Malkes
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved