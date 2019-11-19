Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 386-6600
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
View Map
Edward W. Sucharski Obituary
Edward W. Sucharski, Age 71, of Ecorse. November 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathleen for 49 years. Loving father of Christine (Mario), Edward A. (Tamara), the late Anthony, Nichol (Levi) and Bridgette (Randy). Proud Papa of 9. Great Grand Papa of 3. Dear brother of David, Elizabeth (Randy) and Susan (Donald). Survived also by many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Edward and Dilery Sucharski, son Anthony Sucharski and grandson Joshua Sucharski. Visitation Friday 3-9pm at The Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. (corner of Goddard). Funeral service Saturday 10am at the funeral home. Visit www.martenson.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Nov. 20, 2019
