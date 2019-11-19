|
Edward W. Sucharski, Age 71, of Ecorse. November 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathleen for 49 years. Loving father of Christine (Mario), Edward A. (Tamara), the late Anthony, Nichol (Levi) and Bridgette (Randy). Proud Papa of 9. Great Grand Papa of 3. Dear brother of David, Elizabeth (Randy) and Susan (Donald). Survived also by many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Edward and Dilery Sucharski, son Anthony Sucharski and grandson Joshua Sucharski. Visitation Friday 3-9pm at The Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. (corner of Goddard). Funeral service Saturday 10am at the funeral home. Visit www.martenson.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Nov. 20, 2019