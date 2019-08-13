|
|
Eilene Hardt, age 94, of New Boston, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. The loving wife of the late Walter E., loving mother of Allen (the late Bea), Terry (Dawn) Karen (Paul) Sward and Brett (Kathleen). Loving sister to Gerald Schurch, Delores Jewell, MaryAnn Christensen and Barbara Dulecki. Loving grandmother of ten and nine great grandchildren. Visitation will be on Friday, August 16, from 1-8 p.m. at Crane F. H. in Romulus. There will be visitation on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Boston. The service at 11 a.m., with Rev., John Schwartz officiating. Interment at Michigan Memorial Park.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 14, 2019