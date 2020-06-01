Or Copy this URL to Share

ESSENMACHER, Elaine A., age 70, of Taylor, May 30, 2020. Loving sister of Marcia (William) Wilder. She is also survived by her beloved cat Pixie. She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Christine Essenmacher. Arrangements made at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Her cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.



