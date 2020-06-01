Elaine A. Essenmacher
ESSENMACHER, Elaine A., age 70, of Taylor, May 30, 2020. Loving sister of Marcia (William) Wilder. She is also survived by her beloved cat Pixie. She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Christine Essenmacher. Arrangements made at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Her cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
