Elaine Nawrocki
Elaine Nawrocki, age 84, passed peacefully in her sleep on July 31, 2020. She lived in Wyandotte most of her life and moved to Phoenix in 1999 and then to Tucson. Her final resting place is the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix. She is survived by her sister, Dolores Mead; four children, Rebecca, Cynthia, Timothy and Thomas; two grand-children and ten nieces and nephews. She loved her dogs dearly, including Dobermans Zeus and Mischa, mini-Doberman Sammie and Chilli the runt. Elaine was an artist. She made and exquisitely dressed porcelain dolls, creating gowns and hats with jewels, lace and beads. She showcased them at doll shows, street fairs and other events, including TV and newspapers. She had a deep faith and was generous to various charities. Elaine made people laugh with her outgoing personality. She is now at peace in every way and reunited with loved ones passed, including her dogs!

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020.
