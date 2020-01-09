Home

Eldoreen M. Donnell passed away in her home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 due to her short battle with cancer. On May 1, 1935 she was born to Alador and Mary (Obezil) Giss in Southwest Detroit and graduated from Southwestern High School. She was the oldest of her five siblings and always had a bond that could not be broken; Joann Orr, Alador Giss, Jr. (Gerri) Kathleen Donaldson, and preceded in death by Mary Moorhead. She lived life to the fullest and always unselfishly gave to others. Words can not describe who she was and what a terrific-incredible loving mother! She is survived by her husband of 40 years, S. Richard Donnell, her children Timothy (Barb) Dillon, Kevin Dillon, Kimberly Hall, Kathleen (Randy) Denney. Grandchildren; John (Rosa) Dillon; great-grandchildren: Giovanni, Rocco and Lucio; Kurtis (Arianna) Denney, great grandchild Jayda; Alexander (Yomari) Denney, great-grandchild Ayden Denney; great aunt Veronica Giss and many nieces, nephews and forever friends. Preceded in death by her son-in-law John Hall, sister Mary Moorhead, and brothers-in-law Dick Donaldson and Ronald Orr. Services will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 3 p.m. at The Kingdom Hall for Jehovah’s Witnesses, 3584 E. Foothills Drive, Sierra Vista, AZ.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 12, 2020
