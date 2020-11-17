1/1
Eleanor R. Krauser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Krauser, Eleanor R., age 98, November 16, 2020, of Trenton. Beloved wife of the late Clyde. Loving mother of Diane Kurdi, Jean (Richard) Bouchard, William (Christine) Krauser and the late Carol Davis. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Contributions in memory of Eleanor’s life may be made to First Methodist Church, Trenton. For service information, please visit her tribute at The Ridge Chapel of The Martenson Family of funeral homes at:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ridge Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
2272 W. Jefferson Ave.
Trenton, MI 48183
(734) 676-4545
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by heritage.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved