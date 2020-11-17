Krauser, Eleanor R., age 98, November 16, 2020, of Trenton. Beloved wife of the late Clyde. Loving mother of Diane Kurdi, Jean (Richard) Bouchard, William (Christine) Krauser and the late Carol Davis. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Contributions in memory of Eleanor’s life may be made to First Methodist Church, Trenton. For service information, please visit her tribute at The Ridge Chapel of The Martenson Family of funeral homes at:



