Elizabeth Johanna Gouth Kaern
Elizabeth Johanna Gouth Kaern. Downriver family and friends were saddened when notified that Betty Jo Gouth had died on October 7 in her hometown of Crailsheim, Germany. She is survived by husband Dr. Heinz Kaern, sons Michael and Dr. Franz Ferdinand, and brother, George Gouth. Preceding Betty Jo in death were her parents John and Elizabeth Gouth, and brother Johannes Gouth. Betty Jo attended Trinity Lutheran School, and graduated from Wyandotte Roosevelt High School in 1960. Her college studies were at Wayne State University. It was at W.S.U. where she met Heinz Kaern (from Stuttgart, Germany), while both were earning advanced Degrees in Languages. Betty Jo and Dr. Heinz Kaern taught at Colleges in Nebraska, and enjoyed their two young boys before moving to Germany. Over the past 48 years, George Gouth has visited the Kaerns in Crailsheim on his Europeon adventures. He also cherished the several trips to Michigan by Betty Jo's family, where we watched her boys develop into mature and talented men. Betty Jo was very active in a local Hiking Club that traveled to many unique sites throughout Europe. She was also an Expert in Drop Bobbin Lace, and shared her skills with special gifts to her many friends in Germany and America. Betty Jo Gouth always had a jovial disposition. She enjoyed a life full of family intimacy, and cherished the many friendships she had throughout the world. Though buried in foreign soil, may her soul rest in peace.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
