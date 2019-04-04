|
|
Miller, Elizabeth “Betty” was born on March 17, 1928 in Stirling, Scotland and died on March 26, 2019 at Beaumont Hospital Trenton at the age of 91; she was of Trenton and formerly of Wyandotte and Arizona. Beloved wife of 70 years to Stan. Loving mom of Anne-Marie (Sam) Randazzo, Stan (Lauire Jo) Miller and Brian (Carol) Miller. Proud grandma of Shawn (Lauren), Kailey (Danny), Ian, Ryan and Cody. Also survived by other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Marion (nee: Bridges) Harris and two brothers James Harris and John Harris. Memorial Service will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:30am at First United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions to honor Elizabeth’s life may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 2610 West Jefferson Ave., Trenton, MI 48183
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 7, 2019