Passed on June 20, 2020 at the age 92 and resided in the city of Taylor. Beloved wife of Marvin (pre-deceased). Loving mother of Donald (Susan) Mroz, Mark (Denise) Roth, and Eric Roth (Amy Castillo). Dear sister of Ceil (Gordon) McClusky. Dearest grandmother to Shane Mroz, Amanda Hix, Kelly Roth, Alicia Roth and Cory Roth. Liz was a woman of many talents; made beautiful wedding cakes, was very athletic, was a Teacher’s Assistant in the Taylor School District impacting many students. She loved animals and worked in many numerous occupations, some non-traditional. Family was everything to Liz. She loved having family around, hosting many family functions. When her three boys were growing up, her house was home to many other children and a gathering place for the neighborhood, she took everyone in and made them feel welcome. Liz will be deeply missed by family and friends. Funeral Services were held Wednesday June 24, 2020 from the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100 Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to ASPCA.org or The Nature Conservancy. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Liz’s guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.