Elizabeth (Betty) Marie Trombetta - Born June 19, 1925, passed away June 3, 2020 at 95 years old. Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Angels Church in Taylor, Saturday, June 20 at 10 a.m. with luncheon to follow. Born and raised in Dearborn Michigan in 1925 by her mother Marie Behrens (Weipert) a homemaker and her father Herman Norbert Behrens, a mechanical engineer/draftsman. Resided in Taylor for 66 years. Wife of Donade (Danny) Martino Trombetta until his passing. Mother of Louise Marie Druckenmiller (deceased), Christine Rose Freeman (deceased), Dianne Denise Salata and Daniel Martin Trombetta. Grandmother of Christopher Ray, Nicholas Ray, Jennifer Trombetta, Ann Brewer, Amy Meaux, Sarah Salata and Daniel Salata. Great-grandmother of Hayley Ray, DeAngelo Harrison, Everett Ray, Nolan Ray, Ava Souza, Robie Meaux, Addison Meaux, Colin Meaux and Aria Dudley. Betty graduated from Dearborn High School and Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree in Art History and Fine Arts. She received her Elementary School Teaching degree in her graduate studies. She was an exceptional elementary school teacher at St. Cyril of Jerusulem for over 25 years and touched the lives of hundreds of children. She was an outstanding home portrait artist and calligrapher and ran her business for over 20 years. She taught calligraphy and art at Wayne County Community College and the Taylor Senior Center. Traveled all over America and Europe. Active member of the Taylor Garden Club. Active member of the Downriver Arts and Crafts Guild. Role model for women in the advancement of their education. She had a wide circle of friends, had compassion for others and always spoke highly of people. She liked to tell jokes and elaborate stories. She had a great sense of humor. She loved gardening and feeding the birds and squirrels. She was a great mother and friend and she will be missed. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations go to: HeartlandHospiceFund.org/Donate
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.