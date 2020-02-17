|
|
Woody, Ella Sue. February 16, 2020. Age 84 of Taylor. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Bruce Woody. Loving mother of the late Douglas Woody and Lora (Steve) Fell. Dearest grandmother of Marc, Jennifer (Bryan), Steve (Cindy), Benjamin (Lori), Crystal (Randy), and Rebecca (John). Loving great-grandmother of Brooklynn, Aaron, Bruce, Morgan, and Alora. Ella was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Frank, Raymond, and Ronald Dean. She will be deeply missed by many loving family and friends. Visitation Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 2- 8 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Funeral service Friday 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Please share memories and leave condolences on Ella’s online guestbook.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 19, 2020