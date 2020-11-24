1/1
Ellen Marie Hodges, 73, died on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Henry Ford Wyandotte hospital after a short but fierce battle with ovarian cancer. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Richard Hodges, son William (Kelly) Hodges, and daughter Julie (Brian) Watanabe. She is also survived by her four beautiful grandchildren: Eiryn, Mary, Steven, and Lily. Ellen leaves behind two siblings, Dennis (Judy) Murphy and Colleen Elliott, as well as a loving extended family of in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, James and Mary Ellen, and three siblings: Daniel, Michael, and Maureen. Ellen was born in Lockport, New York, and spent most of her childhood in Dearborn, MI. She was a graduate of Rosary High School and Eastern Michigan University. She was a devoted high school English and math teacher for the Taylor School District and retired in 2002. Ellen was a long-term member of St. Alfred Catholic Church. She was a woman of abiding faith, especially in her final years. She loved being a mother, a grandmother, a teacher, a Catholic, a knitter, a good friend, and a caring neighbor. Her passing leaves a hole in those of us blessed to know her and love her. A celebration of life ceremony will be held in the spring. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: giftfunds.stjude.org/Ellen_M_Hodges.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
