Ellen was such a wonderful light in all of our lives! She cared for all of the friends of her children and their children like we were her own. I met Ellen shortly after meeting Bill and Kelly through MSU and she was so much fun and so interested in all of the college friends. She opened her home, her cabin to us all and all of the crazy camping trips! She would make meals and snacks we enjoyed, would help entertain our kids when we needed a break and would send the best cards for the holidays and always the day after Thanksgiving! This is her time of year and we will all remember her this season! She always made everyone feel so very special.



We are so lucky to have had her in our lives and we have a wonderful collection of MSU tailgating gear from her! We will be forever warm from memories of Ellen and her wonderful handmade knitted green and white gifts.



Richard, Julie, Bill and families- we send our love from the entire camping group and we hope you are able to find comfort in each other and your memories of Ellen. She was one special lady and we are all better for our lives have been touched by her. ♡

Heather Peterson

Friend