Ellis Miles Fryer
ELLIS MILES FRYER Chelsea, Mi - May 10, 1922 - June 28, 2020. Born at home in Southwest Detroit to the late Percy and Ida (Schusgar) Fryer, the third of four children. Passed in Belleville, Mi, age 98. Lived in his childhood home until Spring 1956, when he bought his home in Trenton, Mi. Most recently of Chelsea at Cavanaugh Lake. Husband of the late Sylvia (Murray) Fryer. Loving father of Ellis Jr. Survived by caring nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by dear brothers Robert and wife Myra, Norman and wife Aileen, sister Thelma and husband Stephen Kish. Ellis lived a long, full life. From a young age, Ellis was always on the go, Summer and Winter fishing, small game, bird and frog hunting, and later deer. He drove his Aunt's car at 12. He golfed and bowled on a league into his mid 80s. A 1940 graduate of Southwestern High in Detroit, he was a proud Navy veteran of WWII and Korea. Ellis learned electronics and taught recruits at Purdue University, Pensacola, FL, Rhode Island, and the Grosse Ile, MI Naval Base. He was proud to say that President George H.W. Bush was his student. After military service, he returned to Ford Motor Co, Dearborn, MI as a master electrician, retiring after 35 years of dedicated, meritorious service (and a gold watch!). He was a formidable character and will be missed. Graveside military service September 17, Bloomdale Cemetery, Trenton, for immediate family. Arrangements by Martenson Funeral Home, Trenton, MI.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Aug. 25 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Graveside service
Bloomdale Cemetery
