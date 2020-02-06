Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Directors
2640 Monroe Blvd
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 274-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer Kosch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer Eugene Kosch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elmer Eugene Kosch Obituary
Kosch, Elmer Eugene passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the age of 92. Elmer was born on May 7, 1927 in Jessup, PA to Victor and Ethel Kosch. He was a proud World War II veteran serving as a United States Merchant Marine. Elmer married his devoted wife Betty Danko on April 7, 1951, settled in Dearborn, MI and raised their six children. Elmer was preceded in death by his wife Betty, eldest daughter Deborah Jean, parents, and brother Victor Kosch. Elmer is survived by his children: Ilona Baggett (Dennis), Gregory Kosch (Haydee), Robert Kosch (Nancy), Betty Ann Kirk (Tim), Steven Kosch (Eileen), Timothy McKenna (Deborah Jean), and Kimberly Kosch. His 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and another great grandson on the way. Elmer’s 4 siblings: Victor Kosch (Helen), Ernest Kosch (Nancy), Georgette Silagy (John), Donald Kosch (Mary) and sister-in-law Rosemarie Bartha (Zsigmond). Visitation Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Hackett Metcalf Funeral Home, 2640 Monroe Blvd. (near W. Outer Drive), Dearborn, MI 48124. A Military Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully requests donations be sent to the Gary Sinise Foundation to support and honor those who have sacrificed to ensure our freedom and security.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -