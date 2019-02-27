Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
(313) 291-1800
Emma Kercek

Emma Kercek Obituary
Kercek, Emma. February 25, 2019. Age 91 of Taylor. Loving mother of the late Jennifer. Emma was preceded in death by her husband Robert. Emma will be deeply missed by many loving friends. Arrangements entrusted to the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Funeral Services were held Saturday March 2, 2019 from St. John Lutheran Church, 13115 Telegraph Road, Taylor. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Emma’s guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 3, 2019
