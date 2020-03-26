Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Eric J. Dubke Obituary
DUBKE, Eric J., age 55, of Gibraltar, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on March 16, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 22 years to Julie Dubke. Dearest son of Mary and the late Marlin Dubke. Loving father of Jeffrey (Theresa) Duncil Jr., Jesse Duncil, Jacob (Alycia Bobowski) Duncil and Erica Dubke. He is also survived by his sister Michelle (Robert Ruokolainen) Voineag and his brother John Dubke. Eric graduated from the University of Michigan with a Masters Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor’s degree in Science of Engineering and Electronics. Eric was lifelong employee of DTE Energy. He served 35 years. Service is Monday, 10 a.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Sunday, 1-8 p.m. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020
