Clark, Erma L. June 25, 2019. Age 90 of Lincoln Park. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Loving mother of Frank (Barbara) and the late James. Dearest grandmother of Kara, Allison (Anthony) Vitale, Adam (Megan), Christopher (Christine) and Jeremy (Amanda). Great grandmother of Vinny, Carson and Douglas. Dear sister of Madeleen Glaxner. Also survived by daughter-in-law Arlene. Visitation, Saturday, June 29, 2019, 11 a.m. until time of Service 2 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes-Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 30, 2019