DeAngelis, Erminia S. of Dearborn Heights. Age 86. Erminia passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. Beloved Wife of the late Albert M. DeAngelis. Loving Mother of Tina (Antonio) DiCesare, Roberto (Stacey) DeAngelis, and Tonia (Michael) Wernette. Cherished Nonna of Rachela DeAngelis, Stefania Haag, Robert Haag, Nicolas Haag, Alessandra Haag and Adrianna DiCesare. Also survived by Susan DeAngelis and many nieces and nephews. A private Funeral Mass took place at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. Entombment at St. Hedwig Cemetery. Funeral Arrangements by Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home. www.hackettmetcalf.com