Lloyd, Ernest W. June 19, 2020. Age 94 of Lincoln Park. Beloved husband of the late Lois. Loving father of Robert (Chris) and Cathy (the late William) Lloyd Millhorn. Dearest grandfather of 4. Great grandfather of 4. Also survived by brother Raymond. Ernest was a proud WWII Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Visitation, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 2-7:00 p.m. Service, Thursday, June 25, 2020, 11:00 a.m., Molnar Funeral Homes-Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown. www.molnarfuneralhome.com. Services will also be live streamed, please check website for link.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.