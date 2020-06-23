Ernest W. Lloyd
Lloyd, Ernest W. June 19, 2020. Age 94 of Lincoln Park. Beloved husband of the late Lois. Loving father of Robert (Chris) and Cathy (the late William) Lloyd Millhorn. Dearest grandfather of 4. Great grandfather of 4. Also survived by brother Raymond. Ernest was a proud WWII Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Visitation, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 2-7:00 p.m. Service, Thursday, June 25, 2020, 11:00 a.m., Molnar Funeral Homes-Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown. www.molnarfuneralhome.com. Services will also be live streamed, please check website for link.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel -- Services will also be live streamed, please check website for link.
JUN
25
Service
11:00 AM
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel -- Services will also be live streamed, please check website for link.
