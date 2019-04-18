|
McLauchlan, Esme (Boardman); Longtime Trenton resident Esme McLauchlan passed away April 10 in Huntington Beach, California. Esme was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth McLauchlan. Esme was born in Fleetwood, England on January 24, 1923. She graduated from Saffron Walden College in 1943 and taught in England until 1949 when she immigrated to the United States. In April 1949 she married Kenneth at First Methodist Church in Wyandotte. The couple moved to Trenton in 1955. They were charter members of Faith United Methodist Church where they remained active until their move to North Carolina in 1998. Following Kenneth's death in 2006, Esme remained in Charlotte NC until 2016. During a visit to California, Esme relocated to Huntington Beach. Esme earned her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts Degrees from Eastern Michigan University. She taught first grade at Chapman Elementary School in the Gibraltar School District for 25 years. Esme was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa teachers' sorority. She enjoyed taking watercolor painting classes, doing needlepoint, and reading. She is survived by her children: Ian McLauchlan (Melissa) of East Lansing; Lindsay DuFresne (Richard) of Huntington Beach, California; Mark (Michelle) of Charlotte, North Carolina; and 7 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Faith United Methodist Church on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 2 p.m.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 21, 2019