Lowe, Esther M. Age 88 of Oceanside California, formerly of Trenton, Michigan. Passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Marvin Lowe. Loving mother of LeAnn (Roger) Ottaway and Marlene (Dennis) Selke. Proud grandmother of Alexandra Selke, Parker Ottaway and Keith Ottaway. Dear sister of Lin D. (Kay) Schluessler. Survived also by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at The Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd. Funeral service Saturday, November 7, 2020 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Glen Eden Memorial Park, Livonia. Visit www.martenson.com

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
