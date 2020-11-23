Or Copy this URL to Share

Esther T. Burden, age 86 of Taylor, MI. Loving wife of Albert for 67 wonderful years. Beloved mother of Cheryl Fonseca, Karen (William) Hatley, Carol (Robert) Proodian and Jim (Connie) Burden. Dearest Nana of 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions in honor of Esther may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Angela Hospice Home Care. To share a memory visit:



