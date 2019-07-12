Home

More Obituaries for Estrella Drouillard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estrella Drouillard

Estrella Drouillard Obituary
Drouillard, Estrella June 30, 2019. Age 89 of Southgate. Born May 10, 1930 Manila Philippines. Beloved wife of the late Arnold A. Drouillard. Loving mother of Mary (Daniel) Schooner; Proud grandmother of Alyssia, Daniel Jr. and Nathan. Preceded in death by step-son Larry Drouillard; and dear siblings: Rosa Moore, Melchora Sayo Quijano, Engracia Sayo Ventanilla and Delfin Sayo. A Memorial Mass in Estrella's honor respectfully held with St. Pius Catholic Church, Southgate MI at a later date.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 17, 2019
Remember
