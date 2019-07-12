|
|
Drouillard, Estrella June 30, 2019. Age 89 of Southgate. Born May 10, 1930 Manila Philippines. Beloved wife of the late Arnold A. Drouillard. Loving mother of Mary (Daniel) Schooner; Proud grandmother of Alyssia, Daniel Jr. and Nathan. Preceded in death by step-son Larry Drouillard; and dear siblings: Rosa Moore, Melchora Sayo Quijano, Engracia Sayo Ventanilla and Delfin Sayo. A Memorial Mass in Estrella's honor respectfully held with St. Pius Catholic Church, Southgate MI at a later date.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 17, 2019