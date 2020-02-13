Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
GHERARDI, Ethel M., age 91, of New Boston, February 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Gherardi. Loving mother of Linda (Dale) Thirtyacre, David (Janet) Gherardi and Kathleen (Gary) Giacomantonio. Dearest grandmother of 9, great-grandmother of 13 and great-great-grandmother of 6. She is also survived by 1 sister. She is preceded in death by her grandsons Andrew Giacomantonio and Anthony Giacomantonio, 3 sisters and 1 brother. Visitation was Friday, 1-8 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Service was Saturday 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2020
