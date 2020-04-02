|
JOHNSON, Eugene., age 85 of Hillsdale, formerly long time resident of Taylor, March 30, 2020. Beloved father of Jackie (Kurt) Tuttle, Jill (Ed) Jaworski and Dani (John) Czapiewski.. Loving grandfather Tina Flores-Marta, Kurt Tuttle,Jr., Scott Tuttle, Eugene “Skipper” Johnson III, Ricky Johnson, Jeffrey Johnson and Matthew Johnson, great-grandfather of 19 and great-great-grandfather of 1. He is also survived by his brothers Gene “Bobo” Johnson and Clay Dean Johnson and his sisters Maggie Elswick and Erma Lee Duffy. He is preceded in death by his wife Doris Johnson, his son Eugene “Butch” Johnson, Jr., his parents Jeff and Myra Johnson, his sisters Cathy Peppers, Bertha Mienke, Rose Johnson and his brothers Elmer Johnson, Everett Johnson, Martin Johnson and Denver Johnson. Service is Tuesday, 10 a.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Monday, 2-5 p.m. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 5, 2020