Eugene Wheeler, April 9, 2020, age 96, long time resident of Dearborn, MI. Beloved husband of Mary, Father of David (JoAnn) and Bryan (Claudia), 4 grandchildren, Kathleen, Lynn, Nicholas and Natalie and one recently born great granddaughter Sylvia, as well as many nieces and nephews. Eugene is preceded in death by his parents Rose and Joseph, sister Helen and brother Joseph. A proud World War II veteran who served in the U.S. Army in Europe at the Battle of the Bulge and at Remagen while the bridge was still standing. Eugene was married for nearly 65 years, to the love of his life Mary, and together they spent many years traveling and being snowbirds to Arizona and northern Florida after he retired with 35 years of service in the Accounting and Finance offices of Ford Motor. A private service for the family will be held at Howe-Peterson Funeral Home in Dearborn. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 15, 2020