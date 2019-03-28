|
|
Noffsinger, Eva W. March 27, 2019. Age 99 of Wyandotte. Beloved wife of the late Harold Marschner and the late Thomas Noffsinger. Loving mother of the late Harold Marschner, Henry (Suzanne) Marschner, Timothy (Susan) Marschner, Sharon (Donald) LaFave and Arlene (James) Waller; step mother of Jerry (Dorothy) Noffsinger and Beverly (Donald) Witchelhouse. Also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was the last surviving child of Fred and Edith Steffen. Visitation, Friday, April 5, 2019, 2:00-8:00 PM. Service Saturday, April 6, 2019, 11:00 AM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 31, 2019