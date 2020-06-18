Evangeline Curtin

Age 88. June 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Curtin. Loving mother of Patrick (Hope) Curtin, Kathryn (Roy) Finger, Mary (Carson) Curtin Smith, Nora (Sam) Bass, Jane Curtin and Sara (Rick Teasdale) Curtin. Dear daughter of the late Kathryn and the late John MacInnis. Dear sister of Mary St. Jean, Rosemary Puskhkeraranko, Jerry (Earl) Shawn, late Sadie McNamara, late Margaret Beaton, late Lynda MacNeil, late Charles MacInnis and the late Angus MacInnis. Grandmother of Kelli Finger, Amy Finger, Derek Finger, late Colin Smith, Ryan Smith, Shannon (Tyler) Coker, Rich (Ashley) Bass, Alysse Curtin, Andrea Curtin, Elizabeth Curtin and Brittany Curtin. Great grandmother of Maxwell Bass, Emerson Bass, Zaylee Coker and Zola Coker. Visitation 3:00pm - 8:00pm Friday, June 26 with 7:00pm Rosary at Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park, Allen Park (313-382-1150). Funeral service 10:00am Saturday, June 27 at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 9000 Laurence (at Wick), Allen Park. Interment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. Please sign online guestbook and join services via Livestream at



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store