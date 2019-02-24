|
Evelyn Flood passed away February 23, 2019. Age 87. Beloved wife of the late Howard (Walt) Flood. Loving mother of Geraldine Henninger, Vickie Laskey, Linda (Dave) Sanders and Teena (Michael) Souva. Dear grandmother of Jay, Allen, Amy, Eric, Aleisha, Kelly and Kevin. Proud great grandmother of 8 and great great grandmother of 3. A visitation will be held from 1pm-8pm at the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11am at the funeral home. Donations in Honor of Evelyn can be made to the .
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 27, 2019