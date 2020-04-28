Home

Coffey, Everett Stephen (Steve), age 65, of Taylor, Michigan, passed away April 15, 2020. Preceded in death by his father, Everett Bingley Coffey, aunt and uncle, Helen and Miller Barnes, uncles, John W. Cole, Jr., David A. Cole, grandparents, John W. and Verda Cole, James E. and Edna Coffey and grandmother, Bessie Coffey. Survived by his mother, Janie Coffey, sister, Judith (Paul) Fitak, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was of the Baptist faith. Graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in 1973. Retired from Wayne County as a welder. Member of the Masonic Lodge. Loved his German Shepherds and motorcycles, and enjoyed deer hunting. Steve will be missed more than words could ever express. Arrangements to be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 29, 2020
