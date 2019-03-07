Home

Lupinski, Felix J. went to be with his heavenly Father on March 4, 2019. Felix was a loving husband to Genevieve and father to Joyce, Dan, Mary Jane and Michael. Cherished grandfather of 17 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Felix was a purple heart recipient who served his country in the Normandy Invasion during WWII. A funeral Mass was held at St. Sebastian Catholic Church on Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or the . For more information visit,
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 10, 2019
