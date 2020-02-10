Home

Fergus G. Seneski, age 88 of Grosse Ile; passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. Loving father of Donna Williams Steele, Kathy Seneski, and Terri (Jon) Crawford. Dearest grandpa of Jason (Rebekah), Ashley (Thomas), Jacob, and Jenna and great-grandpa to 6 great grand-children. Loving brother of Mary Rose Bennett. Preceded in death by his spouse Peggy Seneski. Fergus has been retired after dedicating over 30 years to Mobil Oil. He loved sports, fishing, and hunting. Fergus served in the Navy reserve, and then went on to serve in the National Guard reserve. He was a member of American Legion Post 426.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 12, 2020
