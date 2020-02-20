Home

Cherry Hill Presbyterian Chr
24110 Cherry Hill St
Dearborn, MI 48124
Florence M. Wallace

Florence M. Wallace Obituary
Wallace, Florence M., January 31, 2020 Age 98. Beloved wife of the late Melvin C. Wallace. Loving mother of Suzanne Wallace (Mike Cragg), Melvin E. (Pattie) Wallace and Janet (Larry) Holmes. Dearest grandmother of Carol Goll, Michele Goll, Angela (Brian) Doty, Lisa Holmes, Valerie Holmes, Scott Wallace and Natalie Wallace. Dear great grandmother of Justin and Lucy Doty. Memorial Service Saturday, March 7, 2020, 11:00 am, Cherry Hill Presbyterian Church, 24110 Cherry Hill St., Dearborn. Memorial donations to Cherry Hill Presbyterian Church.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 4, 2020
