Florence Ingram passed on May 4, 2020 from complications due to the covid19 virus. She was born to Leo C. Fennelly and Florence T. Fennelly in Somerville, Massachusetts. She had one brother, Leo J. Fennelly, who preceded her in death. Florence is survived by her children Terri (Jeffrey) Labeau, Sharon (Brian) D’Emidio, Robert C. (Kristina) Ingram, Patricia (Tim) Ritchey. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren,3 great-great grandchildren,1 niece, 1 nephew and 1 great-niece. Relocating to Michigan during her high school years, she graduated from Wayne Memorial High School, then went to work for the telephone company as a switchboard operator. She was married 65 years to the love of her life, Bob, who preceded her in death in 2014.They settled in Dearborn Heights, Michigan and their family attended Saint Albert the Great Parish, where she was an active member of the Altar Society. Bob and Florence retired to Lakeland, Florida in 1983 where they enjoyed the golden years, bowling, bingo, traveling and socializing, casino trips, and playing cards. Florence was a volunteer at Lakeland Regional Hospital and a member of the Church of the Resurrection. Florence had a love for music and singing. She was very proud to be a part of the Sweet Adeline’s singing group. She was extremely proud of the opportunity to travel to Rome to sing for the Pope along with her brother, Leo. She moved back to Dearborn, Michigan in 2016 to be near family. She happily joined the Golden Tones Choir at the Oakwood Commons Community. She will always be remembered for her kind and generous heart, her outgoing personality, her love for people, her unique style, her sparkle and her twinkle. People say she “never met a stranger”. She will be sadly missed by her family and her numerous friends. Florence always had a kind word about everyone and would tell us all today to “have a good life and create new joys daily”. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of her Life will be determined at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in memory of Florence to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org. We love you Mom
Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 12 to May 13, 2020.