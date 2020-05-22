Bury, Frances S. May 20, 2020. Age 87. Loving mother of Denise Joye (Paul), David Bury (Patti), Dawn Lesperance (David) and Douglas Bury (Suzanne). Dearest grandmother of ten and loving great-grandmother of thirteen. Frances was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Lena Pellack, her infant son David, husband Walter and her sisters Marion Myska and Stella Harrington. Frances will be deeply missed by family and friends. Funeral services entrusted to the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Frances’ online guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 22 to May 24, 2020.