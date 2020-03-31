Home

Frances Highfield "Fran", age 85, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020 in Alpharetta, GA. She grew up in Riverview MI and resided there most of her life where she worked at Old Kent Bank for 30 years. She was an accomplished quilter and loved playing golf. Fran is survived by her twin daughters, Susan McMillan and Caron Williamson. 4 grandchildren, Ashley, Cari, Aubrey and Casey and 5 great grandchildren, Carleigh, Violet, Nicholas, Hudson and Jackson. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Highfield and son, Jeffrey. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 1, 2020
