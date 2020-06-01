MITCHELL, Frances Marie – of Trenton, MI, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Frances was born in Wyandotte, MI on September 25, 1940, daughter of the late Adam and Helen (Borowski) Kwiatkowski. She enjoyed traveling and playing golf. Frances loved spending time outdoors. She was an animal lover and had spent time volunteering at a local animal shelter. Most of all, Frances loved spending time with family and friends. Frances is survived by her daughters, Jill (Michael) DeRain and Mechele (Douglas) Rust, and many other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jean and brother, Ron. Please share your thoughts with the family at:



