Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Czopek Funeral Directors
2157 Oak Street
Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 285-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Tocco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances (Polly) Tocco

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances (Polly) Tocco Obituary
Tocco, Frances (Polly) of Wyandotte MI died Monday June 3 at the age of 82. She was born April 9, 1937 in Smithville TN to Mary Dean Wilson. She is preceded in death by her first husband Leo Edward Hart (1964) and Samuel Paul Tocco (2017). She is also preceded in death by her son Michael Hart (1957) She is lovingly survived by 12 children: Patricia Dupuie, Leo (Lori) Hart, Susan (Rick Hollom) Adamson, Carolyn Hart, Barbara Hart, Mary (Todd Sutherby) Campbell, Robin (John) Stover, Brian Tocco, Theresa Tocco, Samuel Tocco, Anthony (Marni) Tocco and Angela Tocco, 26 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She was always willing to help those less fortunate. She was always happiest when she had a baby in her arms. Visitation will be held at Czopek Funeral Home in Wyandotte, Mi. on Thursday 5-9:00 and Friday 12:00 to 9:00. Services will be held at Our Lady of the Scapular Parish in Wyandotte Mi. 9:30-10:00 Instate with Mass at 10am. Burial will take place at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Czopek Funeral Directors
Download Now