The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
Francis F. Coil


1939 - 2019
Coil, Francis F. “The most amazing man”. Age 80. August 24, 2019. Beloved husband of 55 years to Cindy. Loving dad of Tammy Horton, Michelle Coil (Robert) Plesky and Andria “Sissy” Coil. Proud grandpa of Augusta, Chester, Francis, Devin, Katelynn, Jenna, Jamie and Meredith-Louise and great grandpa of 6. Dearest brother of Brenda Lee (Luis) Garcia. For service information please call The Trenton Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 734-671-5400. To share a memory visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 28, 2019
