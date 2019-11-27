|
Maslar, Francis L. November 25, 2019. Age 32 of Trenton. formerly of Grosse Ile. Beloved son of Laura (Tim) LaPorte and Francis (Cheri) Maslar. Dearest brother of Amanda (Patrick) Brondyke and Julia Maslar (Jon Fangboner). Dear grandson of Emily (the late Francis) Maslar. Also survived by nephew P.J. Brondyke and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by grandparents Ralph and Joanne Lloyd. In lieu of flowers, contributions are appreciated to Madison Center Special Olympics, Wyandotte Public Schools.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 1, 2019