Morris, Francis L. “Frank”. April 7, 2020. Age 93 of Allen Park. Beloved husband of the late Joanne. Loving father of Kenneth, Daniel, Terrence (Tonya), Chris, Geralyn, Victoria and Michael (Kim). Dearest grandfather of 6. Francis was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Alice as well as by his siblings Albert and Calvin. Frank will be deeply missed by family and friends. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. No formal services at the funeral home. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. Donations may be made to Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Frank's guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2020