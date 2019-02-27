|
CUSATO, Frank, age 96, of Taylor, January 30, 2019. Loving step-father of Janice (Dallas) Motsinger and step-father-in-law of Charles Fickeau. Dearest grandfather of Dan Motsinger. He is preceded in death by his wives Gloria Cusato, Margarette Shevrovich and Margaret Riffle and his parents John and Rose Cusato. His cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation: Saturday, March 09, 2019, 9-11 AM Michigan Memorial Funeral Home. Service: Saturday, March 09, 2019, 11 AM Michigan Memorial Funeral Home Chapel
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 6, 2019